Loretta (Lori) Marie Askjem Johnson passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, surrounded by love, prayers, and family.

Lori was born on March 16, 1956, to Arne and June Askjem in Grand Forks. She was raised and received her education in Grand Forks, graduating from Central High School in 1974.

Lori married Robert Obie and lived several years in Tampa Bay, Florida before eventually returning to Grand Forks.

In The early 1980’s, Lori enrolled at UND where she balanced a full college course load, part time work and raising 3 children as a single mother. During this time, she drew on the dance training of her youth to start “Dance-N-Trim” with good friends and fellow dancers. A rigorous aerobics class, it had a devoted following for about three years.

After graduating from UND, Lori worked as the assistant director of the Grand Forks Senior Center, a job she truly loved. She later met Joel Johnson, and after a “whirlwind” year-and-a-half courtship, the couple were married in 1991.

Lori was a kind, wonderful, amazing mother, and lifetime companion. She continued to be active in fitness, aerobics, and sports, especially tennis. She passed down her passion for the sport to the younger children.

She was a gifted gardener with a special love for flowers and landscaping. Lori had a unique zest for life and loved making holidays and birthdays truly special events for everyone. She was greatly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Lori is survived by her husband, Joel; children, Angie Obie of Sandpoint, ID, Christy Obie of Ft. Collins, CO, Luke Obie of Grand Forks, ND, Linnea Johnson of Seattle, WA and Erik Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Julian and Anisa Inscho of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters, Tula Pelerine of Minneapolis, MN, Susan Askjem of Grand Forks, ND; a brother, Eric Askjem of Buxton, ND; and many nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother, June Totman Askjem and father, Arne Askjem; and a brother Arne Christian Askjem.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. An online guestbook is available at amundsonfuneralhome.com.