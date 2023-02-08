The family of Loretta “Kaye” Beau Lac would like to announce her recent change of address. As of February 5th 2023 she is currently residing in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was greeted upon her arrival by loved ones to include her loving husband of 59yrs John “Jack” Beau Lac, her parents, siblings, son-in-law, grandchildren Sherry and Asher as well as many other family and friends. She is survived by her children: Laury (TX), Beth and Clem (MO), John Jr. and Sally (FL), Gene and Sabrina (ND), her 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. A celebration of life for Loretta “Kaye” Beau Lac will be held at the Devine Christian Church at 11am on Saturday February 11th 2023.