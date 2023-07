Jan. 7, 1955 - July 28, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Loren “Hoss” Shane, 68, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, July 28, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Kongsvinger Church near Oslo, Minn. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.