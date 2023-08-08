Lois Pladson, age 96, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 7, 2023. She had been residing in Bismarck, ND for the last two years.

Lois Mae (Wegge) Pladson was born on May 3, 1927 to Mabel (Sather) Wegge and Raymond Wegge in Larimore, ND. She attended Larimore Public School, Minto, and then Grand Forks Central High School where she graduated with the Class of 1945. Lois married Vernon Pladson on October 25, 1946 at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

After marrying, Lois and Vern moved to Larimore, ND where they lived for 25 years and raised their family of five children. They owned the Dairy Queen in Larimore from 1965 to 1977 where Lois was known for her delicious Bar-B-Qs. She had an incredible memory for dates and never missed sending a card for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She enjoyed reading and playing cards, but had an extra-special love for music. Her love for music was passed on to her children and grandchildren, many of which went on to become music teachers and performing vocalists.

Lois was also a devoted servant, volunteering at the 4000 Valley Square lunch counter for over 20 years until she reached the age of 90. She really enjoyed shopping and never went anywhere without earrings, makeup and lipstick done! Lois was a kind friend, a wonderful mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Lois is survived by her sons Larry (Robin) Pladson, Roseau, MN, and William Pladson, Dickinson, ND; daughter Jeanne (Dennis) Connelly, Bismarck, ND; grandchildren Greg Pladson, Lyndsay (Matthew) Kunkel, Merridith (Craig) VanHoorn, Alyson Teigen, Avis (Will) Marshall, Michelle Pladson, Penny Young, Sam Pladson, Casey Pladson, Scott (Carey) Barta, Paul (Kristine) Barta, Brittni (Chad) Glasser, Parker (Lacey) Pladson and 26 great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Pladson (1991); daughter, Karen (Pladson) Bakken (2019); son, Robert Pladson (2022); and granddaughter, Kelsey Pladson (2022).

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Amundson Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.