Lois Durkin

Lois Maye Durkin, of Grand Forks, and formerly Inkster, ND, was born in rural Grand Forks County 90 years ago, and she never lived anywhere else.

Until Tuesday.

Lois died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Edgewood assisted living facility in Grand Forks, where she had lived since December.

Lois was born in McCanna, N.D., on Sept. 15, 1932, to Andrew and Florence Hedstrom. She graduated from Inkster (N.D.) High School, where some of her best memories were made playing on the girls championship basketball team.

She married R.P. (Ray) Durkin on Jan. 20, 1951. Lois loved being a farmer’s wife, and the mother of eight children. She found time to spread her love, support and joy equally among them.

Her personality was such that if she sat on a bench in Columbia Mall for five minutes, she’d come away with three new friends. She was always upbeat and saw the best in everyone.

Her hobbies included cooking and baking, and she was happy to share her award-winning buns with anyone who stopped in.

Lois never strayed from Grand Forks County. She lived on the current Durkin farm near Inkster for 65 years, including the past 31 by herself after she became a widow in 1991.

In addition to her husband Ray; her parents, sister Marge Finley, brother Maurice Hedstrom and grandson Patrick Durkin will be there to greet her in her heavenly home.

She is survived by her children Peg (Stan) Greicar, Jim (Leslie) Durkin, Mary (Tim) Stanton, Tom (Joanne) Durkin, Kevin (Lisa) Durkin, Ray (Leslie) Durkin, Mona (Doug) Svercl and Alanna (DuWayne) Dusek. She has 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Several special nieces and nephews also survive.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Veseleyville, ND.

VISITATION: Sunday, February 19 from 3-4 p.m. with a 4 p.m. prayer service in the Bakke Funeral Home of Larimore. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service in the church.

RITE OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery, Conway, ND.

**In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery Association; the Inkster Cemetery Association, the Inkster Fire Department, or charity of your choice.

