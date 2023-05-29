Linda M. Sund

Linda Marie Sund, 61 years old, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 in her home peacefully in her sleep.

Linda was born on April 17, 1962, in Akron Ohio she lived in Akron until she was 10 years old and moved with her mom to Thief River Falls, MN. Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1981. Graduated from UND with a Social Work degree in 1997. She worked at The Salvation Army as Director of Social Services for 26 years. She loved to help anyone in need, she had the biggest heart. Rem of North Dakota for 17 years as a direct care giver.

Linda’s greatest joys in her life were her daughters, Angela and Andrea and her grandchildren, Talon, Brynden, Lincoln, Duke and Tripp. Her God son Elijah and his mother Rachel who was like another daughter.

She loved her family, her mother Mathilda was her best friend. She was married 2 times and divorced. She liked to think of these relationships as life journeys good and bad what made her into the strong, caring person she was. She found her true love of her life in 2020, Jerry Sersland “her Jerry” they had so much love for each other.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Travis) Carpenter of Grand Forks ND, Grandsons Talon, Brynden and Lincoln Carpenter, daughter, Andrea (Tanner) Dahlen East Grand Forks, MN grandsons Duke and Tripp Dahlen, Jerry Sersland the love of her life Grand Forks, ND many family members and friends.

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

