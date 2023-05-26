Linda G Rolfson

Linda Rolfson, 79, passed away on May 21, 2023. Linda was born on September 7th, 1943 in Grafton, North Dakota and grew up in Grand Forks. Linda worked for the Kiona-Benton School District as the high school librarian for 29 years. Prior to being a librarian, Linda was a home economics teacher in Bridgeport, Washington for 6 years, Little Falls and Thief River Falls, Minnesota for 5 years. Linda earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Dakota in 1966 and her Master’s in Education from Eastern Washington University in 1983. Linda was always up for an adventure, whether it was a short trip to towns around Washington or cruises with other bird lovers or scuba diving in Australia, Linda was sure to live life to the fullest. For over ten years, Linda spent the winter months in Casa Grande, Arizona. She loved to hike, take photographs, learn about the history and plant life of the area. She enjoyed doing many activities with her friends and family in Arizona. Linda truly loved the outdoors. Linda is survived by her two nieces, Jennifer Behrends in Kennewick, Washington and Christina Henderson in Graham, Washington along with her great-nephew Andrew and great-niece Abigail. Linda is preceded in death by her sister Emily, parents Edwin and Abigail, and brother Richard. The family will be spreading her ashes in June to honor her and her love of adventures. If you wish to honor Linda, you can donate to Best Friends (bestfriends.org/donate) where she adopted her beloved Indian Redneck Parakeet, Robin.