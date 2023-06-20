Lillian Clark, 104, of Grand Forks, died January 18, 2023, after a stroke and hospital stay. Lillian May Jefferies was born to Robert and Annie (Mehnke) Jefferies on May 15, 1918, Niagara, ND. Lilly’s brother was Robert Jefferies (late of Colorado). Her sisters were Florence Anderson (late of Michigan ND), and Edith Hass (late of Seattle Washington).

At Niagara 2-room school, Lillian was top of her class and twice winner of GF County Spelling Bee. She graduated Petersburg High School where she met Verl Lee Clark over a spilled chemistry experiment. Verl helped her clean up the chemicals and never looked back. He continued supporting Lil’ through 71 years of marriage which began on October 14,1943. Clark passed in 2013.

The Clarks lived in Denver and Grand Forks. In Denver Lillian was a school secretary and Verl served in the US Army during World War II. Moving to GF, Mrs. Clark was welcomed at a N 4th St. tea party and praised in the Herald’s society pages. In ’58, Lil’ and Verl welcomed into the world their daughter, Eileen Diane. Together the family watched birds, tended a garden, and took mountain vacations. Lil’ and Verl lived in their Riverside Park home until the ’97 flood.

Mrs. Clark was employed at UND Bookstore, then in Budge Hall. She specialized in textbooks, connecting UND students with their books between ’47-’58 while Verl studied under artist Paul Barr at UND and taught industrial arts and drivers ed at Central High, retiring after 37 years. Since ’47 the Clarks have been members of Federated Church, now known as Family of God ELCA/UCC. Lillian was recording secretary of Federated and administrated “55 Alive” senior driving program founded by Mr. Clark in conjunction with GFPD. The Clarks enjoyed UND Alumnae meetings, Petersburg coffee group, and cheering UND and NHL games. Throughout the years she was given great help from niece Janette Moen, and welcomed visits from nieces Janet Buckingham, JoAnn Hauger. She would have turned 105 on May 15, 2023.

Lillian is survived by daughter Eileen and 1000 pages of handwritten memoirs. Funeral service, open to all, July 6, 4:30pm Family of God Church, EGF, 6pm Cafe Lilly music event. Cards may be sent to Amundson Funeral Home.