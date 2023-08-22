Oct. 7, 1928 - Aug. 18, 2023

KARLSTAD, Minn. - Lila Grandstrand, 94, Karlstad, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 18, in Karlstad Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at DuBore Funeral Home in Warren, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at Salem Lutheran Church near Stephen, Minn. Interment will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.