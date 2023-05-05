Leonard Berdal, age 89, resident of Grand Forks, ND, formerly of Dahlen, ND, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Woodside Village in Grand Forks.

Leonard Berdal was born August 9, 1933 on the Berdal farm, Dahlen Township to Lars and Carrie (Fredrickson) Berdal. He was baptized and confirmed in Dahlen Lutheran Church and a lifelong member. Leonard attended Dahlen school graduating 1952. On November 5, 1953 he was inducted into the United States Army and discharged October 11, 1955. After basic training (Field wire, Telephone) school, he served with the 1st cavalry division Hg Hy Co. 5th Calvary regiment in Japan, on the islands of Hokando and Hanshu for 18 months. After returning home he farmed with his brother, Fredrick, until he retired. He moved to Petersburg in 1987. On December 30, 1989 Leonard married Marlys Whaley Behm. In the winter months he enjoyed the sport of curling and traveling. His favorite place was his father’s and grandparent’s home in Norway. He proved it by traveling to Norway 6 times. Also traveling to many World Curling Championships in the United States, Canada and Europe. Marlys and Leonard traveled by car, boat, airplane, and train in the US, Canada, Norway, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal. Leonard enjoyed toy shows and threshing bees and volunteered at Stump Lake. He had hobbies of fixing old tractors, gas engines and toys.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys; his parents, Lars and Carrie Berdal; brothers & wives, Erick (Dorothy) Berdal, Ingvald Berdal, Fredrick (Marian) Berdal, and Carl Berdal; sisters, Corrinne and Francis Berdal; nephews, Les and Luther Berdal; nieces, Charlotte Berdal, Mary Katheryn Lynne, and Joan Berdal.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Valborg Berdal; nephews, Daniel (Vicky) Berdal, John (Carolyn) Berdal, Alan (Darla) Berdal, Wayne (Kathy) Berdal, James Berdal, and David (Allison) Berdal and families; nieces, Karen (Lyle) Shepard, Lucy (Todd) Pierson, Gladwin Lynne, and Kristie Berdal and families; step daughters, Debrah (Tom) Hall, Pamela (Jeff) Stumpf, Cheryl Beiswenger, and Sarah (Loren) Bervik; 8 step grandchildren; and 17 step great grandchildren.

The Funeral Service for Leonard will be held at the Dahlen Lutheran Church, Dahlen, ND, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Zion Cemetery, rural Dahlen. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.