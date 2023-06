Oct. 13, 1932 - May 30, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Leona Schwartzenberger, 90, Grand Forks, N.D., died Tuesday, May 30, in her home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by memorial services at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Interment will be at a later date in Napoleon, N.D. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks or a charity of the donor’s choice.

