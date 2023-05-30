Leola Gonitzke

Leola Elaine Gonitzke, 98, of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia Transitional Care Unit in Grand Forks, ND.

Leola (Tudy) Gonitzke was born December 5, 1924 in Bottineau, ND, the daughter of Ewald and Ada (Becker) Gonitzke. The family lived in multiple communities including Kramer, Cavalier, and Grafton while her father farmed in North Dakota. Leola graduated from Grafton High School in 1943. Later in 1943, the family moved to Portland, Oregon to work in the shipyards in Vancouver, Washington to support the World War II war effort. In 1944, the family returned to Inkster, North Dakota to farm; however, Leola remained working in Washington. In March 1945, Leola returned to North Dakota to help her mother with her new born sister, Sandra. Leola attended Aakers Business College and was employed by several accounting firms in Grand Forks. In 1948, Leola was involved in a tragic automobile accident west of Grand Forks. Her father, Ewald, was killed in the accident and Leola was hospitalized for several months. Later that year, the family moved from Inkster to Grand Forks where her mother bought a house on 6th Avenue North, where Leola lived until shortly before her death.

Leola started working for Fladland Real Estate in 1948. She worked there for 46 years and retired in 1994. Leola and her family were founding members of Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Leola was the last charter member. She was the financial recording secretary for several years. In her retirement, she stayed busy with quilting, embroidery work, baking, and other family activities. Tudy’s banana bread, molasses cookies, pumpkin bars, and Christmas fudge were everyone’s favorites.

Leola is survived by her siblings: Nita Muir, Thelma Ryan, Sandra (Jim) Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Ewald; brother, Gerald; sister-in-law, Ella Marie Gonitzke; and brothers-in-law, Jim Muir and John Ryan.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Inkster, ND Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com