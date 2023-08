Aug. 11, 1943 - Aug. 9, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Leland Olson, 79, Fargo, N.D., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. Interment will be 3 p.m. Friday at Riverside Mausoleum.

