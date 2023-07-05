Leila Mae Olson passed away June 15, 2023, at Northwood Deaconess Health Center. Leila was born on October 23, 1928, in Okanogan, Washington to Morris and Florence (Bowen) Olson. Her family moved to Valley City when she was six months old.

Leila graduated from Enderlin High School in 1946. She attended NDSU for three years and graduated from Minot Teachers College in 1950. In 1964 Leila obtained a Master’s degree in Speech, Language and Hearing from UND. Leila was a Speech and Language Pathologist for 30 years, the last 23 years in the Grand Forks school system. She retired in 1993.

Leila married Howard Olson on September 2, 1949. They had six children.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother James, infant brother George, her husband Howard, and her son Mark Allen Olson.

She is survived by her son Tom Olson and daughter-in-law Nedra, her son George Olson, her daughter Kristine Curran and son-in-law Mark, her son Peter Olson, and her son Steven Olson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Eric and Erin Olson (son and daughter of Tom and Nedra), Nick Curran and Jana Ream (son and daughter of Kristine and Mark), and Christopher Olson (son of Peter).

Leila is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Leila was a member of the League of Women Voters, Eastern Star, the National Organization for Women, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, and the Retired Teachers Association. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, chess and bridge.