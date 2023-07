May 6, 1935 - July 8, 2023

WARREN, Minn. - Lawrence Kuznia, 88, Stephen, Minn., died Saturday, July 8, in North Valley Health Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stephen American Legion Post 390 and National Guard Honor Guard.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.