Lawrence Gapp

Lawrence H. Gapp, 92, of Walhalla, ND, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Walhalla. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service at the church.

Survivors include his wife, Carol, children: Phillip (Angie) Gapp, Lisa (Kent) Dalzell, Chris (Jackie) Gapp, Mike (Debbie) Gapp, Maria Gapp, Sharon (Jim) McMullen, Larry (Paula) Gapp, Bridget (Zach) Rudolf, son-in-law, Larry Schill, 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings.

