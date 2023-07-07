Dec. 10, 1932 - July 6, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Laura McCarthy, 90, Devils Lake, N.D., died Thursday, July 6, in CHI Devils Lake Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary and scripture service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. The Rev. Matthew Kraemer will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.