Laura Jo Hovde, age 48 of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, died on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Sanford/Vibra Hospital in Fargo after a long fight with cancer.

Laura was born on January 5, 1975 to August & Cheryl (Stenen) Hovde in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She grew up in East Grand Forks and was a 1993 graduate of East Grand Forks Senior High School. Laura stayed in East Grand Forks and was a caregiver to her nieces & nephews who meant everything to her. Laura was a collector of many things; she and her mom, Cheryl, loved going thrifting and checking out rummage sales. Laura enjoyed going to the movies, but loved spending time with her nieces & nephews, and beloved cat, Goose.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, August & Cheryl Hovde; and cats, Rose, Mae, and George.

She is survived by her siblings, Steve (Jenny) Hovde and Shirley (Kent Adamson) Hovde; nieces & nephews, Nick (Sara) Hovde, Alyssa Hovde, Caitlin Hovde, Teresa (Ryan Lemmer) Adamson, Kyle Adamson, and Kayla Adamson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and cat, Goose.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Bagley City Cemetery, 36446 Fairground Rd, Bagley, MN 56621.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, 4375 North Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58203 www.cofpets.com/donate-wish-list

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, Minnesota (218)773-2971

Online guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com