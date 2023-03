June 25, 1932 - Feb. 10, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Larry L. Metzger, 90, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, Feb. 10, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Interment will be at a later date in St. Boniface Cemetery in Walhalla, N.D. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.