Larry Hayden

Larry Darwin Hayden was born on September 21, 1938 in McHenry, ND to Palmer and Mathilda (Betsy Ramsey) Hayden. He passed away on May 28th, 2023 in Tacoma, WA. Larry owned Williams Oil Filter Service Co. in Tacoma. He is survived by his brother Michael (Connie) Hayden of West Fargo, ND. Sisters Joyce Malpert of Fargo, ND, Bev (Ben) Woessner of Pelican Rapids, MN, and JoAnn Hovde of Cooperstown, ND. Son Stephen Bundy. 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be on June 21, 2023, 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tacoma, WA. Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.