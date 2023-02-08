Dec. 4, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023

BAGLEY, Minn. - Larry Froehlich, 76, Bagley, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 5, in rural Bagley.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, Minn. Celebrant Trey Everett will officiate. Military honors will be provided by MN National Guard Funeral Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council. Inurnment will be in the spring.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.