Kerry E. Johnson was born June 27, 1952, to Howard and Lillian(Hanson)Johnson. Kerry graduated from high school in Edmore. She married Dennis Sullivan and had 3 boys that were her pride and joy. Kerry had several jobs and interests including school cook, CNA at Home Care, and working for Noridian. Lately, she has enjoyed working at the Family History Center in Grand Forks. Kerry was a loving, caring person that LOVED everything. She especially loved her pets, music, and singing and will be remembered for her amazing singing voice. Wherever she went she would light up the room with her fun personality and laughter and would always remind her nieces and nephews that she was their “greatest aunt”. Kerry was preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law, Hulene Johnson and Susan Johnson. Kerry is survived by her sons: Bret (Cheri), Wade (Kelly), and Jed (Tammy), siblings Bonnie (Ronnie) Loraas, Patricia (David) Fix, Howard and Larry Johnson and her 7 grand children, 1 great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews. Kerry E Johnson passed away Monday, August 14.