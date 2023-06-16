Kenneth J. Krom, 70, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Ken was born May 26, 1953, in Grand Forks, ND to Ralph and Edna (Sele) Krom. He attended Winship, Valley, and Central High School and was a lifelong resident of Grand Forks. He married Sandy Garritson on December 11, 1981. Together they raised three daughters.

He was employed by Dales Towing for a time, later buying the business. After selling that business, he went to work as an equipment operator at Robinson Excavating for many years. In 2000, he began work in the Building and Grounds Department at the Grand Forks Public Schools where he formed many lasting friendships. He retired in 2015.

Ken and his brother Bob were well known for building some of the first hotrods in Grand Forks. He decided to buy an upholstery sewing machine and became a very detail-oriented and meticulous upholsterer.

Ken loved watching his grandsons play hockey, loved to sing (everyday, everywhere!). He also loved to tinker in his garage and had quite a knack for fabricating.

His family and friends are fortunate that we were able to celebrate his 70th birthday in May. Special thanks to the “Thirsty Thursday Crew, thanks for the memories at “Krom’s Tavern”

Ken is survived by his wife, Sandy and his children, Jaci (Ross) Rivard, Jamie (Shane) Varnson, Casper, WY, Jodi Krom (Chris Engen), Grand Forks, Janel (Craig) Lorentz, McGregor, ND, and Michael (Amanda) Simenson, Perham, MN. Grandchildren, Ryder and Rory Rivard, Addison and Aubrey Varnson, Blakely, Riley, and Parker Engen, Grant and Annaliese Simenson, He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Denise Krom of Fargo, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and great nieces and nephews,

He is also survived by Sandy’s siblings, who loved him like a brother.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edna Krom, his brother Bob, and an infant sister, mother and father-in-law, Marlene and Jack Garritson, and all of his grandparents.

Special thanks to the Cancer Center of North Dakota for their compassionate, personal care, and where he was, not surprisingly, known and loved by the entire staff. With everything he went through the past year he never once complained and still loved his visits at the Cancer Center. We would especially like to thank Dr. Noyes, Dr. Potti, Molly, and Maddy.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Tuesday.

Burial: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)