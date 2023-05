June 11, 1943 - May 27, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Kenneth F. Schill, 79, Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, May 27, in Valley Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be 4 p.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (N.D.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon, N.D.