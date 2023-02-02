Kenneth Bakke

Kenneth Orvin Bakke formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2023 in Holland, Michigan.

Ken was born April 11, 1942 to Orville and Dorothy (Scheel) Bakke in Northwood, ND and grew up on a farm south of Emerado, ND. Eventually the family moved to East Grand Forks, MN, where Ken graduated from EGF High School in 1960. After high school he enlisted in the Army until he was honorably discharged in 1962. Once back in Minnesota, Ken first worked in the road construction industry. He eventually met and married Marlene Muir and together they had three children: Stephanie, Stacie, and Kenneth (Steve), settling in Grand Forks, ND. In 1972, he joined the Grand Forks Fire Department which he proudly served until his retirement in 2002. Along with working for the fire department, Ken also built numerous homes throughout Grand Forks and assisted a friend with farming, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After retiring in 2002, Ken divided his time between Grand Forks and with family in Michigan and Arizona, eventually settling down in Holland Michigan in 2008.

Ken enjoyed the outdoors, fishing at Lake of the Woods or hunting and traveling with family and friends. He was a great cook whether it be a simple hamburger, making lefse or his amazing potato salad. Ken loved a nice ‘room temperature’ beer, Bud Light, as most people will remember. His favorite time was spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his three children, Stephanie (James) Selby of Grand Haven, MI, Stacie (Shawn) Rumsey of Holland, MI, and Kenneth (Sara) Bakke of Grand Forks, ND; six grandchildren, Heather (Stephan), Kelsey (Jordan), Shelby (Craig), Landon, Sadie, Zachary; four great grandchildren; brother Gerald (Bernie) Bakke of Sun City, AZ, sister Colleen Clausen of Grand Forks, ND; niece, nephews and additional relatives.

Ken was proceeded in death by both his parents; sister, Diane Kostner; brothers-in-law, James Kostner and Edward Clausen; and nephew Greg Kostner.

A memorial is planned for Ken at a later date this summer in Grand Forks, ND.