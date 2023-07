Nov. 4, 1932 - July 5, 2023

LAKOTA, N.D. - Kenneth A. Berg, 90, Edmore, N.D., died Wednesday, July 5, in Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Edmore, N.D. Interment will be in Edmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Edmore Memorial Rest Home or Edmore Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.