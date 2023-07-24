Nov. 30, 1926 - July 22, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Kenard Knudson, 96, Mayville, N.D., died Saturday, July 22, in Memorial Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel in Mayville. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Bruflat Lutheran Church in Portland, N.D. Burial will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Perry Cemetery in Portland.

Military honors will be provided by May-Port Honor Guard and North Dakota Military Funeral Honors.

