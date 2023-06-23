Kelly Woinarowicz

Kelly G. Woinarowicz, 59, of Grand Forks, ND, and formerly of Grafton, ND, passed away at his home of natural causes on January 1, 2023.

Kelly was born on August 12, 1963, in Grafton, ND, the son of the late Roman and Eloise Woinarowicz. He graduated from Grafton Central High School and attended the North Dakota State College of Science. Kelly was a loving and caring brother and he will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, his quick wit and intelligence, and his strong belief in God.

He is survived by his siblings: Mark (Tammy) Woinarowicz, Spring Creek, NV; Rachel (Barry) Lund, Mount Washington, KY; Becky (Ken) Wilson, Castle Rock, CO; Denise (Mark Suda) Henriksen, Cummings, ND; and Roman (Cheryll) Woinarowicz, Oslo, MN, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Woinarowicz.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

An Online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.