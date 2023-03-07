Keith Porter

Keith Alden Porter, a ge 72 of Cottage Grove died on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Regions Hospital after complications from a brain aneurysm. Keith was born on December 5, 1950 in Crookston, MN. He attended elementary, middle and high school in School District #595 in East Grand Forks, MN. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. Keith and Bonnie married on June 1, 1974. Keith spent 40 years as an architect. He completed projects in over 14 states and was licensed in MN, ND, SD, IA, and MO. Keith retired in Cottage Grove, MN in 2010. When not working, Keith could be found enjoying one of his many hobbies. His hobbies included drawing, painting, cartooning, trivia, movies, and television. He enjoyed illustrating and following all of the U.S. Team Sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and golfing and was an avid volunteer for various civic and church organizations. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; children, Kevin (Aundrea), and Lisa (Isaac); and 6 grandchildren, Collin, Jeremiah, Abigail, Jasmine, Jackson, and Isabella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Gladys. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1pm with visitation beginning at 12pm at Kok Funeral Home (7676 80th Street South Cottage Grove, MN).