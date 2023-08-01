Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Keith L. Brown

Published August 01, 2023 at 9:11 AM

Keith Lee Brown of Grand Forks, ND passed away on July 31, 2023, at his home in Grand Forks.

Keith was born April 4, 1947, to Donald and Irene (Jensen) Brown in Drayton, ND. Keith grew up in  Drayton, ND and attended Drayton High School. Keith farmed in the Drayton area and worked with his  father in Brown Trucking. He started Keith Brown Trucking, Inc. in 1989 in Drayton, ND, eventually  moving his business to Grand Forks, ND. Keith retired in 2014.

Keith married Judy Danielson on June 26, 1969, in Drayton and together they had three children: Robby,  Michael and Crystal. Keith and Judy divorced in 1995. On April 17, 1999, Keith married Jane McCann  Brown in Grand Forks, becoming a stepfather to her two children Joseph and Lindsey.

Keith is survived by his wife, Jane. His three children, Robby (Megan) Brown of Grand Forks, Michael  (Traci) Brown, Minto, ND, Crystal (David) Busch, Painsville, OH; step‐children, Joseph (Tori Edie)  Anderson, West Fargo, Lindsey (Jared) Christie, Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Madison Brown, Dylan Brown,  Summer (Jake) Hendricks, Emma Busch, Porter and Cooper Edie, Lydia Christie; three greatgrandchildren;  sister, Marlys (Charles) Nelson, Shoreview, MN; nephew, Brent (Beth) Nelson, Shoreview,  MN; niece, Kim (Jeff) Beecham, St. Paul, MN; Father‐In‐Law, Frank McCann, Grafton; Brothers‐in‐Law  Michael (LaVaun) McCann, Grand Forks, Douglas (Ann) McCann, Grafton, Jeffrey (Shelley) McCann,  Grafton.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents and his mother‐in‐law, Linda McCann.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Prayer Service on  Friday, August 4, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Drayton Methodist Church, Drayton, North Dakota.   An Online guestbook is available at      www.amundsonfuneralhome.com 

