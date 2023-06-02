Keith L Barta

Keith Lynn Barta died 23 May 2023 at his much loved Schoolhouse in Ree Heights, SD.

Keith was born 29 May 1946 to Wences “Winnie” Anton Barta and Irene Dorothy (Gerstner) Barta in Grafton, ND. He grew up near Minto, ND; graduating in 1964. While in school, he was active in sports: basketball, track and baseball. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army; serving in Germany until 1967. After the military, Keith attended College at Mayville, ND; then the University of North Dakota.

Whole attending High School he met his first wife, Roberta Jean Fair; marrying in 1968. Christopher James and Jennifer Lynn were born to that marriage.

In 1989, Keith met Debra Wynn Baltzell in Grand Forks, ND. They were married in 1991; lived in Grand Forks, ND until purchasing a Schoolhouse in South Dakota. Although divorcing in 2013, Keith continued to live in the home due to his medical diagnoses of Macular Degeneration and Prostate Cancer that same year. He later developed COPD, as well, leading to his death.

Keith was self-employed as a flooring installer for more than 30 years. Keith continued to play softball (and some fast pitch) into his 50’s. He was a fanatic hunter…deer and pheasant especially. He was also an avid fisherman. His last fishing trip was with the VA Castaways just 1 1/2 weeks before his death.

Keith is survived by his children, Chris (Hope) Barta and Jennifer (John) McClaren. Step-son, Troy Tuel. Grandchildren, Allison Barta (Race Heitkamp), Ashton (Derek) Turner, Mattyson Barta (Brandan Lee), Susannah “Frankie” McClaren and John McClaren III. Step-grandchildren, Dylan Buchele and Annellee Buchele, Taylor Tuel and Thomas Tuel. Step-great grandchild, Alena Buchele. Roberta (Fair) Mohagen, Debra (Baltzell) Barta. And a multitude of nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce (Barta) Lutovsky; brother-in-law, Luke Lutovsky; step-son, Kristopher Buchele.

Celebration of Life at the Ree Heights Auditorium will be 17 June 2023 at 11 am with lunch following. A Celebration of Life will be in West Fargo at the home of Chris Barta on 8 July 2023.

May he Rest in the Arms of our Lord, God Almighty, and his Son, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Veterans Casting Away Disabilities.