Keith Boulden

Keith Ogden Boulden, 90, Larimore, passed away peacefully in his home on the family farm on April 6, 2023.

Keith was born December 10, 1932, in Oakes, ND to Alfred S. and Betty (Ogden) Boulden. He graduated from Larimore High School and went on to North Dakota State School of Science in Auto Mechanics. Keith served as a Wheel Vehicle Mechanic in the army for 2 years and received a National Defense Service Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal.

Keith had been an avid hunter and piloted his own plane. He had a passion for farming and loved living on the farm that has been in the family for approximately 100 years. He enjoyed eating out and meeting people at restaurants, visiting with family, and had a great sense of humor as well as an inspirationally positive attitude.

Keith is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Kyllo, of Larimore, ND, and brother, Cameron (Karen) Boulden, of Bismarck, ND, and several nieces and nephews.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Al & Betty Boulden, and brother, Alfred W. Boulden.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13 in the Bakke Funeral Home Chapel, Larimore.

VISITATION: One hour prior to the service.

MILITARY HONORS: Ted Valerius Post 97 of the Larimore American Legion.

BAKKE FUNERAL HOMES, LARIMORE, ND

