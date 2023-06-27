Kay Janice (Coordes) Komprood, 80, of Grand Forks, ND passed into eternal life on Monday, June 26th, 2023 at Valley Transitions in Grand Forks, ND.

Kay was born February 2nd, 1943, to Bernard and Hilda (Ost) Coordes in Detroit Lakes, MN. She was raised by her mother and grandmother after her father died in Normandy, France in 1945. Kay attended business school and beauty school. She worked a variety of jobs including secretary to a bank president, receptionist for a doctor, and was a switchboard operator in Minneapolis. She attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for two years before becoming a missionary.

Kay attended Spanish language school for a year in San Jose, Costa Rica in 1970 and served as a missionary with the World Mission Prayer League in Cuenca, Ecuador from 1971 to 1974. She worked with children and teens, ran a weekly bookstall, and assisted with services.

After returning to the US, Kay married Harry Komprood in 1975 in Bismarck, ND. Their son, Matthew, was born in 1980 in Fort Dodge, IA, during Harry’s Air Force assignment there. The family moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1984, where Kay began a decades-long career teaching piano lessons. She gave the gift of music to scores of children, using creative games and activities. She developed her skills as an amateur photographer and loved reading. There was no room in her home without books.

Kay’s mission in life was to serve God and others. She led Bible studies at the Northlands Rescue Mission, local nursing homes, and in her own home for many years. She was a member of Valley Christian Church in Grand Forks, ND, and discipled many friends she made there.

Kay is survived by her son, Matthew, daughter-in-law, Sarah, grandson, Michael, and granddaughter, Emanuela, all of Grand Forks, ND, and faithful friends from church and Bible studies.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Coordes, mother, Hilda (Coordes) Jensen, and stepfather, Alfred Jensen.

Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Altru Ambulance, Altru Hospital, Valley Transitions, and Hospice of the Red River Valley for their kind and compassionate care for Kay. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Northlands Rescue Mission, CVIC, or a charity of your choice. May her memory be a blessing.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service in the funeral home on Friday.

Burial: Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)