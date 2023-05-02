Kathryn McGuire

Kathryn Ann McGuire, 83, of Fargo, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Kathryn was born March 12, 1940, in Fargo, ND, the oldest daughter of R. Wendell and Marcella (McCarthy) Hocking. She was raised in Casselton and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. Following high school, Kathryn attended Sisters of St Joseph School of Nursing in Grand Forks. In 1959, Kathryn started work, as a Nurse’s Aide, at St John’s Hospital in Fargo. Kathryn met her future husband, Patrick McGuire, in July of 1960. The couple were married April 8, 1961, and started their life together in Fargo. In 1964, they moved to Grand Forks where Pat opened the Piper Jaffray & Hopwood office. Pat and Kathryn made their home and raised their family there, until moving back to Fargo in 2015.

Kathryn was a wonderful cook and enjoyed reading, cards, namely bridge, tennis, spending time at the Maple Lake cabin and winters in Florida. Above all, was the time spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kevin McGuire, Grand Forks, ND, Rieanne (Brian) Polovina, Grand Rapids, MN and Maureen (Doug) Jelinek, Fargo, ND; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Jake) Bothwell, Casey Foss, Chris, Jack and Quinn Jelinek; great-grandchildren: Beckham and Saylor Bothwell, Bryce Hopp and Gaborik Jelinek; sisters: Mary Hocking, Barb Olson, Marilyn (John) Johnson and Donna Siverson; brother Pat Hocking; sisters-in-law: Eileen Hocking, Irene Hocking and Brenda Hocking; brother-in-law Bill (Barb) McGuire; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, R. Wendell and Marcella Hocking; her husband Pat McGuire; brothers: Dick Hocking, John Hocking, Craig Hocking; infant sister Maureen Hocking; brother-in-law Gary Siverson; sister’s-in-law: Sharon Earl and Mary Limesand; and nephew Brent Siverson. Funeral Mass: Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10 AM in Sts. Anne & Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo, ND, with visitation held one hour prior to her service. Placement: Tuesday, May 9th at Fargo National Cemetery, rural Harwood, ND West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center westfuneralhome.com