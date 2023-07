Sept. 21, 1920 - July 26, 2023

GRAFTON, N.D. - Kathleen Kroulik, 102, Grafton, N.D., died Wednesday, July 26, in Lutheran Sunset Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, July 31, at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Grafton Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Donaldson, Minn.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.