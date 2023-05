Dec. 8, 1939 - May 14, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Karen Roningen, 83, Nielsville, Minn., died Sunday, May 14, in Essentia Health Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Ada, Minn. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada. Interment will be in St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery near Nielsville.

Arrangements by Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home.