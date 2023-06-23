Karen Rebecca Junk Morris came into this world in a hurry on August 4, 1978 and went to soar with the dragons on June 17, 2023 following a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Growing up in Grand Forks, ND she competed for the GF Central Speech and Debate Team and played clarinet and bass guitar in the band. Her love for movies blossomed thanks to a job at a video store, and she took that love with her when she moved to Sacramento, CA. There she built a life: adopting numerous animals over the years and having her son, Spencer-who will always be the love of her life.

When she wasn’t out exploring local parks and museums with Spencer and her parents, Carol and Dennis Junk, she was teaching Spencer to embrace learning, to build Lego sets, and to love Jack Skellington, Luke Skywalker, and many other characters.

There were many real-life important characters in Karen’s life, and she will be remembered by all of them, especially Spencer; Carol and Dennis Junk; Sarah (sister), Billy, Maple, and Sophia Hatcher; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world. She will also be remembered by colleagues at Aruba where she was a Global Enablement Platform Manager.

A Celebration of Life is being held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Roseville CA where we’ll have Karen in common, and as Sally says in A Nightmare Before Christmas (Karen’s favorite movie), “we’ll have conversations worth having.” Donations in her memory can be made at pancan.org.