Karen Herrmann, age 79, of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Monday July 31, 2023 at her home.

Karen Kay Herrmann was born at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks December 7, 1943 to Ole and Inez (Halstenson) Solseng. She attended elementary school at Adler #2 and graduated from Unity High School in 1961, from a class of 24.

Karen was confirmed at the Petersburg Lutheran Church and attended church regularly with the Solseng family at Lom Lutheran Church.

On June 15, 1962 she was married to Norbert Herrmann. She and Norbert made their home on the family farm near Niagara, where they raised their children, Mark and Suzanne.

Karen was very involved in her community from her youth on, participating in 4H and Luther League. As an adult she was an active member of several organizations, including Niagara Homemakers Club, St. Andrews Ladies Aid, TOPS, Band Mothers, Farmers Union, Sweet Adelines, the Niagara Community Club, and the Red Hat Society. She was a proud member of the trio the St. Andrews Sisters, sharing her deep alto voice with the audience. She was a correspondent for the Larimore Pioneer for several years, keeping everyone up to date on the Niagara News, and she also worked at Iverson’s Hartz in Petersburg for several years.

Following Norbert’s passing in 2006, Karen moved to Grand Forks, where she became an active member in the Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Grand Forks Senior Center. She was also on the Mistwood Court Association, was a member of the Silvertones, Sons of Norway, and was proud to be a Bone Builders leader. She worked as a house cleaner for many years. Karen maintained a very busy social calendar often attending luncheons with the Niagara area ‘Country Gals’, winning countless games of Bingo and cards, and playing piano on demand as one of her talents was playing music by ear. She could play any song that was requested.

She was a devoted grandma, attending as many of her grandchildren’s events as possible, accumulating quite the collections of newspaper clippings from their accomplishments along the way. That devotion has continued to her great-grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her son Mark (Kari) Herrmann, daughter Suzanne (Dave) Werre, five grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Bye, Clinton Herrmann, Katie (Jason) Barta, Nick (Bobbie) Werre and Ali Werre, as well as six great-grandchildren, Brielle and Connor Bye, Everett and Rowan Barta, and Arya and Lennox Werre. Also surviving are her siblings Jerry, Evonne, Deane and Lola.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ole and Inez Solseng, four of her siblings: Dorothy, Howard, Elaine and Judy, her husband Norbert Herrmann and son-in-law David Werre.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 1:00 p.m. Friday August 4, 2023 in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

VISITATION: One hour before the service in the church.

INTERMENT: Lom Church Cemetery of rural Niagara, ND.

BAKKE FUNERAL HOME, LARIMORE, ND

Online guestbook: www.bakkefuneralhomes.com