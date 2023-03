April 5, 1943 - Feb. 10, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Judy M. Hemness, 79, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, Feb. 10, in Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

A memorial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in East Grand Forks, Minn. A gathering of friends and a reception will follow Wednesday at Development Homes in Grand Forks. Interment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

