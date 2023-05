July 23, 1951 - May 6, 2023

CAVALIER, N.D. - Judy Cook, 71, Walhalla, N.D., died Saturday, May 6, in Pembina County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Walhalla. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the church.

Arrangements by Askew Funeral Home.