Judith “Judy” Olufson, 73, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Judith Elaine Narlock was born on March 29, 1950, in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Francis and Esther (Osowski) Narlock. She grew up in Minto, ND and graduated from Minto High School. Judy went on to graduate from Cosmetology School in Grand Forks. While attending school, she met Roger Olufson. Judy and Roger were married on November 20, 1970 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ardoch, ND. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.

She started her Cosmetology career with Anne’s Hair Salon and was employed with them for 10 years. Also, she was employed with Kato’s Hair Salon, and TCI Cable Company. Later, she was employed with Spalon Tammagi as the Salon Coordinator. Here she met and formed lifelong friendships with each of her co-workers. They were very important to her. She completed her career at Rhapsody Salon as the Salon Coordinator.

Judy enjoyed playing Bingo, slot machines and cards. She loved meeting new people and could talk with anyone. She really had a “gift of gab”. Most of all, what brought her the most joy in life was spending time with her family at her lake place. She was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Roger; her daughter, Amber Foster, Crookston, MN; a son, Ryan (Juli) Olufson, St. Paul, MN; a stepson, Scott (Sena) Molstad, Gilbert, AZ; her brothers, Robert (Betty) Narlock, West Fargo, ND, and James (Nancy) Narlock, Grand Forks, ND; her sisters, Merrie (Dennis) Dunlop, Fargo, ND, Annette (Lee) Stewart, Grapevine, TX, and Cindy Ferguson, Cedar Rapids, IA; a granddaughter, Jordyn Gomez and a grandson, Grey Gomez; step grandchildren, Brandon Molstad and Chase Molstad.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Narlock.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Tuesday.

Interment: At a later date.

