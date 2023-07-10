March 29, 1950 - July 6, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Judith “Judy” Olufson, 73, Grand Forks, N.D., died Thursday, July 6, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., Monday, July 17, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, N.D. Interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.