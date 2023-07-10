Judith G. Sturma
Judith G. Sturma 79, left this world on July 8, 2023 in Grand Forks, ND with her loving husband at her side. Judy is survived by her husband, Gregory; daughter, Jodi; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister. A visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, July 13th from 5-7pm at Jensen-Askew Funeral Home in Cavalier, ND. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday July 14th at United Lutheran Church in Cavalier, ND. Obituary and online guest book at www.askewfuneralhome.com