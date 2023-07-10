Judith G. Sturma 79, left this world on July 8, 2023 in Grand Forks, ND with her loving husband at her side. Judy is survived by her husband, Gregory; daughter, Jodi; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister. A visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, July 13th from 5-7pm at Jensen-Askew Funeral Home in Cavalier, ND. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday July 14th at United Lutheran Church in Cavalier, ND. Obituary and online guest book at www.askewfuneralhome.com