Joyce Nelson Mikkelsen

Joyce M. (Hastings) Nelson-Mikkelsen, 89 of Devils Lake formerly of Edmore and Larimore, ND passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home in the loving care of her family.

Funeral Services were held May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with burial in the Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore, ND on May 5th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Joyce Marlene Hastings was born on February 15, 1934, at Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Lloyd and Cassie (Gillis) Hastings. She grew up in Grand Forks, attended the Washington Elementary School and later grades 7-11 in the Larimore Public School.

Joyce was united in marriage to James D. Nelson “JD” on June 30, 1951, in Grand Forks. They established their home in Larimore where Joyce ran the local café. They lived in several other towns before moving to Edmore, ND in 1962. JD died on November 23rd, 1998.

Joyce found a wonderful man to spend her later years with, Dr. Cameron Mikkelsen and they were united in marriage on September 18, 2001, in Grand Forks, ND. They made their home in Devils Lake until his death on April 29, 2022.

SURVIVORS: children Jim and Coralie “Corky” Nelson, Beulah ND, Danny Nelson, Devils Lake and Donna Wolf also of Devils Lake; 11 grandchildren 30 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; sister Myrna Nicholauson, Fargo ND; sisters-in-law Marlene Hastings, Crookston MN, Alta Hallof, Larimore ND, Lauraine Troftgruben, Grand Forks and Marit (Gary) Petrek, Jamestown ND; brothers-in-law Kenneth Post, Frazee MN and Bert Mikkelsen, Devils Lake; PRECEDED BY: parents, husbands, son Allan Nelson, daughter Deb Peterson, daughter-in-law Deb Nelson, sister Bonnie Post, brother Lloyd Hastings and stepson Glen Mikkelsen. Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND

