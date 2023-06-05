Our beloved son, Joseph George Stagnaro, passed away at the young age of 17 on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

He was our kind, generous, and loving son, a loving brother and best friend to his twin, Oscar, and friend to all. Joe loved animals, being outside, especially in lakes, oceans, and rivers, traveling, camping, waterskiing, taking our dogs to the dog park and driving his truck with his right hand on the wheel and his left arm out the window listening to rap music. He was a Boy Scout and he played basketball and ran track for Sacred Heart.

He is survived by his parents Kelly and Douglas, his brother Oscar, uncles Joey Stagnaro and Kenney Stagnaro, aunts Melissa Stagnaro and Rennie Stagnaro, grandparents Ann and Thomas Stagnaro, and his Great Uncles Robert “Bo” Newton and Terry Kramer. He is also survived by a vast number of cousins in North Dakota, California and Hawaii.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Carol Stagnaro.

Joe was planning on attending Mississippi State University to become a Veterinarian so, of course, all of our animals, Buttercup, Lilikoi, Atticus, Ry and Tikki the Tiger miss him, already. Joe was an honor student at Sacred Heart.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family is requesting donations to the Sacred Heart School Scholarship fund for the creation of a scholarship celebrating Joseph Stagnaro’s life:

Sacred Heart Catholic School

200 Third St, NW

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Atten Joseph Stagnaro Scholarship Fund

Joe’s family wish to thank the Sanford Fargo Pediatric Intensivists, and the amazing PICU nurses and respiratory therapists. We also wish to thank the Altru Paramedics, Grand Forks Fire Department, and Grand Forks Police Department who were all at Joe’s side in the manner of minutes. The Altru ER, Altru flight team and the Sanford ER did everything they could for our Joe. Lastly, we would like to thank the Sacred Heart Community, Joe’s friends and their families, and all who have given such an outpouring of love and support to us and our Joe.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the church.

Friend may sign the online register at www.normanfuneral.com Arrangements are with the Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND