JOHN STANLEY LOTYSZ

DECEMBER 23 1950-JULY 26 2023 Formerly of GRAND FORKS, ND and THUNDER BAY ON CANADA, died peacefully at his home in MESA AZ. Following his wishes no services will be held.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.