Feb. 10, 1935 - June 2, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - John R. Garry, 88, Euclid, Minn., died Friday, June 2, in his home at Woodside Village.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. Monsignor Michael Foltz will officiate. The Mass will be livestreamed on Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home’s website. A graveside service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, Minn.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.