John P. Rudow

John Phillip Rudow passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer just before his 70th birthday.

John was born September 19, 1952 to Robert E. and Lorraine (Mann) Rudow in Mandan, ND John graduated in 1970 from Red River High School in Grand Forks, ND. John spent his younger years rocking out as a drummer with the band “The Blue Persuasion”. He attended NDSCS in Wahpeton for computer science.

He enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor Hawaii. It was here that John met his wife, Gloria. John continued to serve in the Naval Reserves on Ford Island. John worked for the Department of Defense and retired from there as a computer analyst. After retiring from the Department of Defense, he continued to do what he enjoyed, running his own business helping businesses and individuals with computer repair and programming.

John was known by many as a generous and caring man. He was always helping others with his computer skills, spending time and guiding them through a computer issue. You would find him at many family get togethers laughing, sharing stories, and playing with the kids.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Aczon Rudow, daughter Leilani Rudow Beaver, son-in-law Luke Beaver and 3 granddaughters, Elizabeth, Catherine and Victoria. He is also survived by his seven siblings; Charles Rudow (Linda), Paul Rudow (Irene), Karen Rudow Lentz (Sheldon), James Rudow (Kal), Mike Rudow (Penny), Barbara Rudow Singleton (Rodney Colley), and Cheryl Rudow Funk (Larry) and multiple nieces and nephews. Services & Burial Arrangements found on website https://www.mililanimemorial.com/obituary/John-Rudow.

Family & friends are invited to a Celebration of John’s Life at the East Grand Forks American Legion on Sunday, May 28th at 3:00 pm.