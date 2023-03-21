John Leigh Bushaw, 81, Manvel, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, in his home.

John was born in Grand Forks, the son of Lawerence and Hannah (Fossum) Bushaw. He grew up in Manvel attending elementary school at Turtle River # 2 and graduated from Manvel High School. John honorably served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1963 to 1969.

John married Bonnie Holmen on December 28, 1964, in St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Manvel. John worked as a carpenter at B & S Construction where he worked with Odell Stadstad building houses and doing concrete work for many years. He then became the Manager of Manvel Town Mart where he worked until his retirement.

He was a charter member of the Turtle River Roughriders, a charter member of the Agassiz Water Board, and he was a member of the Manvel American Legion. John liked to hunt, fish, ride snowmobiles, and play cards with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Lee (Missy Donarski), Jeff, Audra (Tim Prinsen), Amy (Gail Ingwalson); sisters: Carol Brown, Judy Schwamb; grandchildren: Grant, Braydon and Haylee Bushaw, Hannah, Gerrit, and Sadie Prinsen any many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clifford and Lawerence, and sisters Ann Elaine, Elnore, and Harriet.

John’s family would like to thank the VA hospital staff and Ethos Hospice for their care of John.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Manvel.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be held later in the spring.

