On Sunday January 29th John J. Lutheran, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his loving family. John was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ila Lutheran, both of his parents, three sisters, and three brothers. He is survived by his brothers Dale and Gary, five children- John III (Lori), Julie, Tony, Eric (Amber), and Tessa (Ben), seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. At John’s request, there will not be any services or viewing. He was cremated and his family will spread his remains in the Black Hills of South Dakota so that he can be with Ila again. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.